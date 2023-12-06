Loan Programs That Help Minorities Purchase Homes

Less than half of Black and Hispanic households in Charlotte own their homes.
The Charlotte Observer reported that Bank of America recently announced the launch of a Community Affordable Loan Solution pilot program that will provide home loans to Black and Latino communities in Charlotte and some other cities across the country with no down payments and no closing costs.
There are few loan programs in Charlotte that expressly assist minorities, but a handful does exist to help low-income families with down payments on homes.
-
The Unbreakable Faith of the Chaney Family: Part I
-
A Tribute to Mom
-
Father of Shanquella Robinson Remains Hopeful One Year Later
-
Urban One Inc. Announces Launch of The Urban One Podcast Network
-
National Organization Honors Three Pioneers from our Community
-
The Unbreakable faith of the Chaney Family: Part II
-
Homegoing Arrangements for Bishop Carlton D. Pearson
-
Bishop Eddie Long’s Wife Vanessa Long Explains Why She Stayed! [VIDEO]