Loan Programs That Help Minorities Purchase Homes

Published on December 6, 2023

Homes

Source: KiddNation / Kidd Nation

Less than half of Black and Hispanic households in Charlotte own their homes.

The Charlotte Observer reported that Bank of America recently announced the launch of a Community Affordable Loan Solution pilot program that will provide home loans to Black and Latino communities in Charlotte and some other cities across the country with no down payments and no closing costs.

There are few loan programs in Charlotte that expressly assist minorities, but a handful does exist to help low-income families with down payments on homes.

  1. HOUSE CHARLOTTE PROGRAM

  2. SECTION 184 INDIAN HOME LOAN GUARANTEE PROGRAM

  3. HOMEREADY MORTGAGE

