The 12 Days of Christmas (Day 5) – The Gift of Joy | Dr. Willie Jolley

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “The 12 Days of Christmas (Day 5) – The Gift of Joy”

This is the time of year when many people get married so I want to get some tips for my book, “Make Love, Make Money, Make It Last!: 10 Secrets to Shape a Great Marriage” that I work with my bride, D. We’ve been married going on almost 40 years and I’ve not had an argument in almost 35 years.

As we celebrate this wonderful time of the year I have a special 12 days of Christmas program to help you and your family to win more each and every day on the 5th day of Christmas. I want you to share the gift of joy the Chinese have a powerful proverb that says if you want joy for an hour, take a nap. If you want joy for a day, go fishing. If you want joy for a year, inherit a fortune.

But if you want joy for a lifetime. Help someone else give them joy. Joy is a gift that is internal and eternal. It is a gift on the inside that radiates to everyone you meet on the outside. It can be found in faith. And family and creating a fulfilling future during this Christmas shared joy with everybody. You know it will bless them, but it will bless more, get some joy.

Give it to yourself 1st and then give it to others.

Go get a free chapter from the book at JollyMarriage.com and if you wanna give a great marriage gift to a newly married couple, I recommend you give them the gift that will help them stay married.

