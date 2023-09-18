It’s National Cheeseburger Day!

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Get ready to indulge in one of America’s favorite foods because National Cheeseburger Day is here!

Whether you prefer it classic with a perfectly grilled beef patty and melted American cheese or fancy something more gourmet with unique toppings and artisanal cheeses, National Cheeseburger Day is the perfect excuse to treat yourself.

Many restaurants and burger joints are joining the festivities, offering special deals and promotions to mark the occasion.

Social media is abuzz with burger enthusiasts sharing their favorite creations, tips, and tricks for crafting the perfect cheeseburger at home.

So, whether you’re firing up the grill for a backyard barbecue or heading to your favorite local burger spot, make sure to celebrate National Cheeseburger Day in style.