Charlotte Civil Rights Leader Sarah Stevenson Passes Away at 97

This week, Charlotte bid farewell to a trailblazing civil rights activist and the first African-American woman elected to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg school board.

Sarah Stevenson, who co-founded the Tuesday Forum and led engaging civil discussions on various issues, passed away on Tuesday at the age of 97. A true pioneer, she served on the CMS Board of Education from 1980 to 1988, leaving an indelible mark on the community.

Condolences from community members poured in within hours of her passing, highlighting the profound impact Stevenson had on the lives of many. A funeral service to celebrate her life is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 5, at 1 p.m. at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church.

