Praise 100.9 welcomes the 17th Annual Lake Norman Empowerment Festival, presented by The Ausie and Martin Rivens Scholarship Foundation!
Join us for some praise in the park!
Saturday, September 16, 2023
5-9 PM
Smithville Park in Cornelius
This is a free town-sponsored event includes gospel music from local and national professional artists, inspiration vendors, food and more.
The festival includes:
- Performance by John P. Kee
- Performance by Ronica & The Mighty Blazing Stars
- More music performances
- Children’s village
- Free back to school supplies
- COVID testing and vaccine clinic
- Mental fitness expert
- Law enforcement visitors
- Food distribution to families (limited)
- Food for purchase from vendors
