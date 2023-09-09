Praise 100.9
Lake Norman Empowerment Festival

Published on September 9, 2023

Source: Digital / Radio One

Praise 100.9 welcomes the 17th Annual Lake Norman Empowerment Festival, presented by The Ausie and Martin Rivens Scholarship Foundation!

Join us for some praise in the park!

Saturday, September 16, 2023

5-9 PM

Smithville Park in Cornelius

The festival includes:

  • Performance by John P. Kee
  • Performance by Ronica & The Mighty Blazing Stars
  • More music performances
  • Children’s village
  • Free back to school supplies
  • COVID testing and vaccine clinic
  • Mental fitness expert
  • Law enforcement visitors
  • Food distribution to families (limited)
  • Food for purchase from vendors

