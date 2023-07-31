Northlake To See New Stores Soon

Those that frequently shop at Northlake Mall may be pleased to know new stores are opening soon.
Northlake Mall, which entered receivership in 2021 due to financial difficulties, is also preparing for the launch of new stores in the near future:
- 3SIX92, a women’s apparel store that already has a presence on Concord Mills Boulevard.
- American Eagle, a Pittsburgh-based retailer offering casual clothing, accessories, and footwear.
- Custom Place, a boutique specializing in personalized T-shirts, hoodies, and hats.
Located at 6801 Northlake Mall Drive, Northlake Mall currently accommodates 111 stores and dining establishments.
