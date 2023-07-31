New Shops Coming to Concord Mills

Concord Mills and other prominent shopping centers in the Charlotte area are introducing a variety of new stores.
Hollister / Gilly Hicks, a division of the nationwide clothing retailer Hollister Co., has recently debuted across from The Children’s Place at Concord Mills.
Several additional stores are set to launch at the mall soon:
- Primark, marking its first presence in North Carolina, will open near entrance three, adjacent to Dick’s Sporting Goods.
- New York Thread, a boutique specializing in threading, waxing, eyelash treatments, and henna art, is set to open at entrance six, directly opposite Aéropostale. The store is anticipated to commence operations on August 1, as indicated on the mall’s website.
- The North Face will establish its presence at entry two, facing the dining pavilion. The store is projected to open on August 4, according to the mall’s website.
- MINISO, a chain store specializing in cosmetics, stationery, toys, and kitchenware, is slated to open at entrance seven, located next to Lucky Brand. Its opening is expected later this year.
- Ugg, famous for its sheepskin boots, will soon occupy entry six, adjacent to Old Navy. Its opening is anticipated within this year.
