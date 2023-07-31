Listen Live
Second Crack Found on Fury 325 Rollercoaster

Published on July 31, 2023

A second crack or break has been discovered in Fury 325, the largest roller coaster at Carowinds.

This was confirmed by the state agency responsible for inspecting the roller coaster on Friday. Following the initial detection of a broken support beam by a park visitor on June 30, which occurred while a cart full of riders passed by the pillar, Fury 325 has remained closed.

The Swiss firm Bolliger & Mabillard Consulting Engineers Inc., responsible for the design and construction of the roller coaster, undertook the replacement of the steel column in mid-July.

Ongoing inspections are being carried out by B&M, Carowinds, a third-party testing organization, and the Elevator and Amusement Device Bureau of the North Carolina Department of Labor. Additionally, the park conducted 500 test cycle runs during nighttime subsequent to the column replacement.

Read the full story here.

