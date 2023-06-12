Summer Recipes: Strawberry Shortcake Trifle

In a mixing bowl, combine the sliced strawberries, granulated sugar, and lemon juice. Toss gently to coat the strawberries evenly. Let the mixture sit for about 15 minutes to allow the strawberries to release their juices. In a trifle dish or a clear glass bowl, layer half of the cake cubes at the bottom. Spoon half of the macerated strawberries over the cake layer, including some of the released juice. Spread a layer of whipped cream over the strawberries. Repeat the layers with the remaining cake, strawberries, and whipped cream. Garnish the top of the trifle with a few whole strawberries and mint leaves, if desired. Cover the trifle with plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least 2 hours, or until ready to serve. Just before serving, remove the plastic wrap and enjoy this refreshing and delightful summer dessert!

Feel free to adjust the sweetness by adding more or less sugar to the strawberries, according to your taste preference.

Enjoy!