The 2022 Stellar Gospel Music Awards was one for the books. All of our favorite celebrities came out such as Erica Campbell, Brian Courtney Wilson, Marvin Sapp, & more. Praise 102.5 won the “Major Market of the year” award.
The 37th annual Stellars was hosted by our very own Jekalyn Carr. It is safe to say this was the greatest night in gospel!
Check out the full recap below.
RELATED: The Best Moments From The Bear Tag Entertainment & Stellar Awards for the 2022 Celebrity Basketball Game!
RELATED: Happy Birthday Jekalyn Carr! 20 Pics Of Our Favorite Grammy Nominated Artist
RELATED: Stellars Weekend Kicks Off With Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell Live At City Winery Atlanta
37th Stellar Gospel Music Awards Recap [Photos] was originally published on mypraiseatl.com
1. Chandler Moore – 37th Stellar Gospel Music AwardsSource:other
2. Kierra Sheard Kelly – 37th Stellar Gospel Music AwardsSource:other
3. Naomi Raine – 37th Stellar Gospel Music AwardsSource:other
4. Kelontae Gavin – 37th Stellar Gospel Music AwardsSource:other
5. Martha Munizzi – 37th Stellar Gospel Music AwardsSource:other
6. Erica Campbell and GooGoo – 37th Stellar Gospel Music AwardsSource:other
7. Evvie McKINNEY – 37th Stellar Gospel Music AwardsSource:other
8. Maverick City Music – 37th Stellar Gospel Music AwardsSource:other
9. LeAndria Johnson – 37th Stellar Gospel Music AwardsSource:other
10. Pastor Mike Jr – 37th Stellar Gospel Music AwardsSource:other
11. Jonathan McReynolds – 37th Stellar Gospel Music AwardsSource:other
12. Kirk and Tammy Franklin – 37th Stellar Gospel Music Awards Recap [Photos] Radio One ATL 2022Source:other
13. Mali Music – 37th Stellar Gospel Music AwardsSource:other
14. Rudy Currence – 37th Stellar Gospel Music AwardsSource:other
15. Don Jackson Tammy and Kirk Franklin – 37th Stellar Gospel Music AwardsSource:other
16. Chaz Lamar Michelle Rice and Marvin Sapp – 37th Stellar Gospel Music AwardsSource:other
17. Marvin Sapp – 37th Stellar Gospel Music AwardsSource:other
18. Erica Campbell – 37th Stellar Gospel Music AwardsSource:other
19. Dante Bowe – 37th Stellar Gospel Music AwardsSource:other
20. Christina Bell – 37th Stellar Gospel Music AwardsSource:other
21. Jekalyn Carr – 37th Stellar Gospel Music AwardsSource:other
22. Erica Campbell – 37th Stellar Gospel Music AwardsSource:other
23. David & Tamela Mann – 37th Stellar Gospel Music AwardsSource:other
24. William Murphy – 37th Stellar Gospel Music AwardsSource:other
25. Doe – 37th Stellar Gospel Music AwardsSource:other
26. Kierra Sheard Kelly and Jordan Kelly – 37th Stellar Gospel Music AwardsSource:other
27. Crystal Aikin – 37th Stellar Gospel Music AwardsSource:other
28. Kierra Sheard Kelly – 37th Stellar Gospel Music AwardsSource:other
29. Jor’Dan Armstrong – 37th Stellar Gospel Music AwardsSource:other
30. Angel Taylor – 37th Stellar Gospel Music AwardsSource:other
31. Brian Courtney Wilson – 37th Stellar Gospel Music AwardsSource:other
32. 37th Stellar Gospel Music Awards Recap [Photos] Radio One ATL 2022Source:other
37th Stellar Gospel Music Awards Recap [Photos] Radio One ATL 2022 37th stellar gospel music awards recap [photos] radio one atl 2022