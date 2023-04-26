Wellness Wednesday: Identifying Signs of Stroke

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Identifying a stroke can be a life-saving skill, as prompt medical attention can help reduce the long-term damage caused by a stroke. Here are some tips for identifying strokes:

Remember the acronym FAST: The FAST acronym stands for Face drooping, Arm weakness, Speech difficulty, and Time to call emergency services. If you notice any of these signs in someone, call for emergency medical help immediately. Watch for facial drooping: If one side of the face droops or appears uneven, it could be a sign of a stroke. Check for arm weakness: Ask the person to raise both arms. If one arm drifts down or cannot be lifted, it could be a sign of a stroke. Look for speech difficulty: Ask the person to repeat a simple phrase. If they have trouble speaking, slurred speech, or cannot understand what you’re saying, it could be a sign of a stroke. Be aware of other symptoms: Other symptoms of a stroke include sudden confusion, vision problems, dizziness, loss of balance or coordination, and severe headache. Check the time: If you suspect someone is having a stroke, note the time when the symptoms started. This information will be important for the medical professionals who will be treating the person. Don’t wait to call for help: Time is of the essence when it comes to strokes. Call emergency medical services immediately if you suspect someone is having a stroke.

Remember, identifying a stroke quickly can help save someone’s life or reduce the long-term damage caused by a stroke.