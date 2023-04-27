Jurassic Quest to Return to Charlotte This Weekend

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

The Park Expo Center is set to host Jurassic Quest, America’s largest dinosaur event, from April 28th to April 30th, in what promises to be an exciting and educational family experience. With more interactive and hands-on activities than ever before, attendees can enjoy themed attractions and rides while experiencing lifelike dinosaur exhibits.

From live dinosaur shows to interactive activities, visitors of all ages can participate in a variety of events, including a real fossil dig and the “Triceratots” soft play area designed for younger children, with photo opportunities for parents and kids.

Located at the Park Expo & Conference Center at 2500 E Independence Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28205, the exhibit will be open to the public with varying hours from Friday through Sunday.

Don’t miss this opportunity to witness realistic and unique dinosaur experiences provided by Jurassic Quest since 2013, and discover what all the hype is about in Charlotte this weekend.

Read the full story here.