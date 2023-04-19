Ardrey Kell High School temporarily closes after 20 bats found

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

A south Charlotte high school moves to remote learning after 20 bats were found in the school building, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg School system

Ardrey Kell High School informed students, parents and staff the school would close temporarily for two days due to a bat infestation.

“This decision was made out of an abundance of caution to protect the safety and health of students and staff at the school while bat eviction measures are underway,” the district said in a statement. “A decision on any additional closures at Ardrey Kell for the bat eviction will be shared on the afternoon of Thursday, April 20.”

Principal Jamie Brooks stated that approximately 20 bats were discovered in various spots across the school.

The bats were removed by Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department Animal Care & Control and transported to the North Carolina Public Health Laboratory for rabies testing.

According to the school, there has been no known human exposure to bats, such as physical touch or bites, and no signs of sickness in the bats.

Janitorial staff cleaned areas of the school where bats were discovered.

