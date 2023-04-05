Charlotte Ranked 8th Safest City in America For 2023

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

In a recent study by Forbes, they ranked America’s 15 safest and most dangerous cities for 2023.

Despite the fact that violent crime rates in cities across the United States fell last year, crime is still a major concern for many Americans, and incidents like the recent spike in mass shootings are likely to exacerbate their fears. According to Gun Violence Archive, there have been 52 mass shootings as of January 31, 2023.

While the Queen City has its fair share of crimes and violence it landed on the good side of the ranking.

Charlotte ranked 8th on Forbes list of safest large cities in America

The report considered different levels and combinations of data to formulate the ranking: the city’s crime rates, economy, and the frequency of mass shootings were all heavily factored in. Also on the list of safest cities in the US in 2023, Raleigh, NC ranked 11th.

Forbes’s safest cities in the US (with a population over 300,000):

Honolulu, Hawaii Virginia Beach, Virginia Henderson, Nevada El Paso, Texas New York City San Diego, California Mesa, Arizona Charlotte, North Carolina San Jose, California Boston, Massachusetts Raleigh, North Carolina Arlington, Texas Santa Ana, California Omaha, Nebraska Austin, Texas

Read on for the lists of the most dangerous and safest cities in America:

