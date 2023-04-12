National

Charlotte Job & Recruitment Fair Presented by Radio One, Inc.

Published on April 12, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Praise Charlotte App Graphics
Praise 100.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Charlotte Job & Recruitment Fair Presented by Radio One, Inc. Graphics

Source: Digital / Radio One Digital

Finding qualified job candidates is not an easy thing to do.  We can help!

Charlotte Job and Recruitment Fair:

May 18

10 AM – 2 PM

Bojangles Coliseum

Employers and HR Professionals, don’t miss this chance to fill positions at your company!

Make sure your business is represented in front of the many qualified and ready to work adults.

Call the Charlotte Job and Recruitment Hotline to secure your booth today at 704-548-7888

Brought to you by Radio One Charlotte.

Charlotte Job & Recruitment Fair Presented by Radio One, Inc.  was originally published on theblockcharlotte.com

More from Praise 100.9
Close