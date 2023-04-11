Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “The Impact Of Words On Your Success”

Read Dr. Willie Jolley’s message below

I recently shared a chant of affirmation that my team does every morning to get us up and focus. So many people responded to the message I want to share a little more about the impact your words can have on your success. God created the world. That word, she said, let there be light and there was light, he said. Let this object happen, and it did, and that’s an object lesson about the impact words can have on creation.

So I want you to create it and speak a new way into your life. I share with you how every morning my team starts with an affirmation. We talk about how our success is gonna happen that day. We say I am healthy, I am wealthy, I am happy. I am whole. I feel terrific. I am blessed and highly favored. This is the day that the Lord has made. Let us rejoice and be glad in it, and may our favor, your favor come from you, Lord. If we go through this day-to-day today, make the decision to speak your way to a great day, this is for you to know that your world is created by your words.

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Log on to WinWithWillie.com for resources to help you win more and remember to make the most of each and every minute because your best is yet to come.

The Impact Of Words On Your Success | Dr. Willie Jolley was originally published on getuperica.com