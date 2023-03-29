Charlotte Chef Named Finalist in James Beard Awards

Sam Hart, the chef behind the upscale dining spot Counter- located in west Charlotte, has advanced to the final round of the prestigious James Beard Awards.
He has been named a 2023 finalist for the Best Chef in the Southeast category.
The James Beard Foundation’s awards program is highly regarded in the culinary and food media industries, and is recognized for its commitment to promoting racial and gender equality, community, sustainability, and inclusivity.
It is often referred to as the culinary world’s equivalent of the Academy Awards.
-
Tye Tribbett Brings The Gospel To NPR’s Tiny Desk Concerts
-
Carolina's Own: Submit your Gospel music for a chance to be played on the radio
-
Donald Trump indicted by Manhattan grand jury
-
Warning: What You Need To Know About Scam Using Urban One-Radio Name
-
Gospel Star’s Ex-Wife Takes To Social Media To Call Husband Out
-
Gospel Music Legend Tyrone Porter Passes Away
-
GoFundMe For Irvo Otieno Slow To Gain Traction As Family Prepares For Funeral
-
‘I Said What I F****** Said’: Uju Anya Doubles Down On ‘Excruciating’ Queen Elizabeth II Comments