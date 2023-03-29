Northlake Mall to Improve Security Measures

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

On Monday, Northlake Mall management announced they will implement five new security measures in partnership with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

These measures include a significant increase in staff and visibility of off-duty police officers during operational hours.

In addition, there will be an escorted K-9 patrol and firearm detection unit. The mall also plans to install large public view monitors at entrances and high-traffic areas. CCTV cameras will also be upgraded.

Lastly, the mall plans to add vehicle recognition technology at vehicle entrances that cross-reference with CMPD’s programs.

These measures are being implemented in response to multiple shootings that have occurred at the mall in the past three months.

