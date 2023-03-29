Charlotte

Northlake Mall to Improve Security Measures

Published on March 29, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Praise Charlotte App Graphics
Praise 100.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Blue Emergency Lights on Top of a Police Car - Perfect for Law Enforcement and Emergency Response Concepts

Source: Peter Togel / Getty

On Monday, Northlake Mall management announced they will implement five new security measures in partnership with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

These measures include a significant increase in staff and visibility of off-duty police officers during operational hours.

In addition, there will be an escorted K-9 patrol and firearm detection unit. The mall also plans to install large public view monitors at entrances and high-traffic areas. CCTV cameras will also be upgraded.

Lastly, the mall plans to add vehicle recognition technology at vehicle entrances that cross-reference with CMPD’s programs.

Related Stories

These measures are being implemented in response to multiple shootings that have occurred at the mall in the past three months.

Read the full story here.

RELATED TAGS

Charlotte

More from Praise 100.9
Close