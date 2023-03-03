HomeCharlotteCommunity

ABC Board's First Black Chairwoman to continue community outreach

Monifa Drayton

Source: Monifa Drayton / Ron Holland

Monifa Drayton’s vision for the Mecklenburg County Alcohol Beverage and Control Board (ABC stores) is to continue its community outreach programs and buttress partnerships with the thousands of businesses that are licensed to sell alcohol for consumption. As the Board’s first African American Chairwoman, Drayton understands her role of balancing the direction of the board’s safe and responsible consumption of alcohol and being a valuable community partner. ‘COMMUNITY VOICES’ host, Ron Holland talked with Monifa Drayton about her historic appointment and new role.

