ABC Board’s First Black Chairwoman to continue community outreach

Monifa Drayton’s vision for the Mecklenburg County Alcohol Beverage and Control Board (ABC stores) is to continue its community outreach programs and buttress partnerships with the thousands of businesses that are licensed to sell alcohol for consumption. As the Board’s first African American Chairwoman, Drayton understands her role of balancing the direction of the board’s safe and responsible consumption of alcohol and being a valuable community partner. ‘COMMUNITY VOICES’ host, Ron Holland talked with Monifa Drayton about her historic appointment and new role.
-
Gospel Music Legend Tyrone Porter Passes Away
-
The Best and Worst Fashion from the 54th NAACP Image Awards
-
Throwback Gospel Performances We’ll Never Forget
-
Gospel Star’s Ex-Wife Takes To Social Media To Call Husband Out
-
Carolina's Own: Submit your Gospel music for a chance to be played on the radio
-
How To Download The Praise Charlotte App On Your Smartphone
-
Praise 100.9 + One Community
-
When God Stopped Speaking to Me