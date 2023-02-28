LaMelo Ball Out Indefinitely After Fracturing Ankle

LaMelo Ball was absent from the floor and the bench during the crucial moments of Monday night’s game after being injured yet again this season. A season, which has been filled with injuries for the Charlotte Hornets.
Toward the end of the third quarter, Ball sustained a right ankle injury after amassing 18 points, 6 rebounds, and 5 assists. An X-ray taken at the arena confirmed that the injury was in fact a fracture, and Ball is now sidelined indefinitely.
With only 19 games left in the season, it appears that Ball’s third year in the NBA might be cut short.
“Injuries are the worst part about the game,” Gordon Hayward said.
Hopefully, Ball will be back and fully recovered next season.
