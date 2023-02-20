Celebrating Charlotte’s Black History: Harvey B. Gantt

It’s Black History Month! In honor of this special time, let’s look back at Charlotte’s Black history.
Elected in 1983, Harvey B. Gantt was Charlotte’s first Black mayor.
Gantt grew up in the 1940s and 50s in then-segregated Charleston, South Carolina. He would often attend NAACP meetings with his father and grew passionate about advocacy and fighting the injustice of racial discrimination.
In his earlier life, Harvey B. Gantt was the first African-American student accepted at Clemson University. He joined the Charlotte City Council in 1974, and later made history as the city’s first Black mayor. In fact, you may even know of the Harvey B. Gantt Center.
That’s some real black excellence!
