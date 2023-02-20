Celebrating Charlotte’s Black History: Harvey B. Gantt

Melanie began her career in radio when she joined the on-air staff at Praise 100.9 in 2006. She is a three-time Stellar Award nominee for Gospel Announcer of the Year, a preliminary judge for BET’s hit show Sunday Best, and has been recognized in Who’s Who in Black Charlotte. In 2013, she was an inaugural recipient of the Stellar Woman of Gospel Award for her contribution behind the scenes in the gospel industry. In 2015, she was awarded the 1st Melvin Crispell Gospel Heritage Award and was recognized as one of ten Most Influential Radio Personalities by the Gospel Music Industry Round-up. And in 2016 she was awarded Radio Show of The Year by the Queen City Music Awards. A self-proclaimed foodie - in particular tacos - and founder of the Foodie Flash Mob, Melanie had the pleasure of serving as judge of the Carolina Food Truck Chow Down. She serves on the Board of Directors of The Harvest Center, a transitional program for the homeless and underserved in Charlotte. Melanie is an ordained Elder in the Life Center Fellowship where she and her husband Bryan, serve as Young Adult Pastors. Facebook: facebook.com/melaniewho Twitter: @melaniewho Instagram: @melaniewho1

It’s Black History Month! In honor of this special time, let’s look back at Charlotte’s Black history.

Elected in 1983, Harvey B. Gantt was Charlotte’s first Black mayor.

Gantt grew up in the 1940s and 50s in then-segregated Charleston, South Carolina. He would often attend NAACP meetings with his father and grew passionate about advocacy and fighting the injustice of racial discrimination.

In his earlier life, Harvey B. Gantt was the first African-American student accepted at Clemson University. He joined the Charlotte City Council in 1974, and later made history as the city’s first Black mayor. In fact, you may even know of the Harvey B. Gantt Center.

That’s some real black excellence!

