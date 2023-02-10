Family-Friendly Ways to Celebrate Black History Month

There are many ways to celebrate Black History Month with the family, and here are just a few:
- Visit a local museum, library, or community center to learn more about African American culture, history, and accomplishments.
- Take time to read books and watch films that feature African American stories, perspectives, and experiences.
- Use the month to learn more about prominent African Americans throughout history and modern times, such as Harriet Tubman, Martin Luther King Jr., Frederick Douglass, Malcolm X, and more.
- Listen to music by African American artists and discuss the messages and themes in the songs.
- Attend a Black History Month event in your area or host your own celebration.
- Make a donation to an organization that supports the African American community.
- Educate yourself on the current issues that African Americans continue to face today and brainstorm ways to make a difference.
No matter how you choose to celebrate Black History Month, it is important to remember that African American history and culture should be celebrated and honored all year long.
