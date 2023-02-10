HomeBlack History Month

Family-Friendly Ways to Celebrate Black History Month

Praise Charlotte App Graphics
Praise 100.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Grandparents At Home With Grandchildren Drawing Pictures In Lounge Together

Source: monkeybusinessimages / Getty

There are many ways to celebrate Black History Month with the family, and here are just a few:

  1. Visit a local museum, library, or community center to learn more about African American culture, history, and accomplishments.
  2. Take time to read books and watch films that feature African American stories, perspectives, and experiences.
  3. Use the month to learn more about prominent African Americans throughout history and modern times, such as Harriet Tubman, Martin Luther King Jr., Frederick Douglass, Malcolm X, and more.
  4. Listen to music by African American artists and discuss the messages and themes in the songs.
  5. Attend a Black History Month event in your area or host your own celebration.
  6. Make a donation to an organization that supports the African American community.
  7. Educate yourself on the current issues that African Americans continue to face today and brainstorm ways to make a difference.

No matter how you choose to celebrate Black History Month, it is important to remember that African American history and culture should be celebrated and honored all year long.

RELATED TAGS

Black History Black History Month Family

More from Praise 100.9
Close