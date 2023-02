Black History Month: Black Female R&B Singers Throughout Time

Melanie began her career in radio when she joined the on-air staff at Praise 100.9 in 2006. She is a three-time Stellar Award nominee for Gospel Announcer of the Year, a preliminary judge for BET’s hit show Sunday Best, and has been recognized in Who’s Who in Black Charlotte. In 2013, she was an inaugural recipient of the Stellar Woman of Gospel Award for her contribution behind the scenes in the gospel industry. In 2015, she was awarded the 1st Melvin Crispell Gospel Heritage Award and was recognized as one of ten Most Influential Radio Personalities by the Gospel Music Industry Round-up. And in 2016 she was awarded Radio Show of The Year by the Queen City Music Awards. A self-proclaimed foodie - in particular tacos - and founder of the Foodie Flash Mob, Melanie had the pleasure of serving as judge of the Carolina Food Truck Chow Down. She serves on the Board of Directors of The Harvest Center, a transitional program for the homeless and underserved in Charlotte. Melanie is an ordained Elder in the Life Center Fellowship where she and her husband Bryan, serve as Young Adult Pastors. Facebook: facebook.com/melaniewho Twitter: @melaniewho Instagram: @melaniewho1

Black female singers have a long, rich history of making beautiful music. From the soulful and powerful voices of Aretha Franklin and Etta James to the groundbreaking and innovative sounds of Beyoncé, black female singers have left an indelible mark on the music industry.

Aretha Franklin is one of the most iconic singers of all time, widely regarded as the “Queen of Soul.” Her legendary hits include “Respect,” “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman” and “Chain of Fools.”

Etta James was a blues and soul singer whose powerful voice was immediately recognizable. She was best known for her hit song, “At Last.”

Beyoncé is one of the most popular singers of the 21st century, with a career that spans multiple genres, including pop, hip-hop, and R&B. Her hits include “Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It),” “Crazy in Love” and “Formation.”

These three iconic black female singers have each left a lasting impression on the music industry, with their powerful voices and groundbreaking music.

Happy Black History Month!