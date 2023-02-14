HomeHealth

Wellness Wednesday: Prioritize Good Sleep

Praise Charlotte App Graphics
Praise 100.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Young African American woman waking up in the morning, yawning and stretching arms in bed. Good morning.

Source: Daniel de la Hoz / Getty

For this week’s Wellness Wednesday tip, focus on the importance of getting a good night’s sleep.

With life being so busy, at times it can be hard to get a good amount of rest.

Getting enough sleep helps to improve your overall physical and mental health. It can help you to feel energized and productive while reducing stress and improving concentration. To get the best night’s sleep, try to stick to a consistent sleep schedule, avoid caffeine late in the day, and create a calming nighttime ritual such as taking a warm bath or reading a book.

Try to prioritize a healthy sleep schedule this week.

RELATED TAGS

health sleep Wellness Wednesday

More from Praise 100.9
Close