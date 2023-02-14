Wellness Wednesday: Prioritize Good Sleep

Melanie began her career in radio when she joined the on-air staff at Praise 100.9 in 2006. She is a three-time Stellar Award nominee for Gospel Announcer of the Year, a preliminary judge for BET’s hit show Sunday Best, and has been recognized in Who’s Who in Black Charlotte. In 2013, she was an inaugural recipient of the Stellar Woman of Gospel Award for her contribution behind the scenes in the gospel industry. In 2015, she was awarded the 1st Melvin Crispell Gospel Heritage Award and was recognized as one of ten Most Influential Radio Personalities by the Gospel Music Industry Round-up. And in 2016 she was awarded Radio Show of The Year by the Queen City Music Awards. A self-proclaimed foodie - in particular tacos - and founder of the Foodie Flash Mob, Melanie had the pleasure of serving as judge of the Carolina Food Truck Chow Down. She serves on the Board of Directors of The Harvest Center, a transitional program for the homeless and underserved in Charlotte. Melanie is an ordained Elder in the Life Center Fellowship where she and her husband Bryan, serve as Young Adult Pastors. Facebook: facebook.com/melaniewho Twitter: @melaniewho Instagram: @melaniewho1

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

For this week’s Wellness Wednesday tip, focus on the importance of getting a good night’s sleep.

With life being so busy, at times it can be hard to get a good amount of rest.

Getting enough sleep helps to improve your overall physical and mental health. It can help you to feel energized and productive while reducing stress and improving concentration. To get the best night’s sleep, try to stick to a consistent sleep schedule, avoid caffeine late in the day, and create a calming nighttime ritual such as taking a warm bath or reading a book.

Try to prioritize a healthy sleep schedule this week.