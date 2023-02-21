Charlotte School Evacuated After Toilet Paper Roll Set on Fire

Charlotte Fire responded quickly to an incident at Sedgefield Middle School before 7:30 a.m.
Crews arrived to find a toilet paper roll that had been set on fire. Luckily, firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the blaze before it spread any further.
The school was evacuated as a precaution, but the Charlotte Fire department gave an all-clear after ensuring the safety of all students and staff.
Thankfully, no one was injured in the incident.
This story is still developing.
-
Gospel Music Legend Tyrone Porter Passes Away
-
The Best and Worst Fashion from the 54th NAACP Image Awards
-
Gospel Star’s Ex-Wife Takes To Social Media To Call Husband Out
-
Throwback Gospel Performances We’ll Never Forget
-
On This Day In Black History: February 18
-
Carolina's Own: Submit your Gospel music for a chance to be played on the radio
-
Praise 100.9 + One Community
-
When God Stopped Speaking to Me