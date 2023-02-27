16th Annual JCSU Health and Career Fair to help change lives

The 16th Annual JCSU Health Fair and Career Extravaganza will provide residents in the Queen City an opportunity to get a better picture of their health, and possibly land a career. Is 2023 the year that you bring everything in alignment with your health, career, and job goals? ‘COMMUNITY VOICES’ host, Ron Holland talked with Dr. Robert Lindsey of Johnson C. Smith University about the March 3rd event.
