TSU’s Aristocrat of Band Leaders Talk Making History [Listen]

Tennessee State University’s Aristocrat of Bands made history, becoming the first collegiate band to win a Grammy Award. TSU’s Aristocrat of Bands’ gospel album “The Urban Hymnal” took home the Grammy for Best Roots Gospel Album and they were a part of J. Ivy’s spoken word album “The Poet Who Sat By The Door” which won for Best Spoken Word Poetry Album.

TSU calls it a “reimagining” of the classic “Going Up Yonder.”

So “Going, Going” is definitely a reimagining of “Going Up Yonder.” It’s one where you know, we were fortunate enough to get the blessing to even you know be able to do that and it’s one of those songs that we felt was needed. It is definitely a beautiful song. Kierra Shead Kelly blessed us. Sir the Baptist and AA did their thing. It was just a beautiful song.

The assistant band director Larry Jenkins, Jr and the Trumpet section leader Dylan Wilson join the GetUp! Church to talk about their history-making achievement and to play their single “Going Going” featuring ChurchPpl, Dubba-AA, Sir The Baptist, and Kierra Sheard Kelly.

