Focus on Your Breathing for This Wellness Wednesday

Relaxing woman looking up while relaxes taking a deep breath standing in the living room at home.

Source: nensuria / Getty

It’s Wellness Wednesday!

This Wellness Wednesday, we’re focusing on something we all do effortlessly daily: breathing!

Take a few moments in the morning to focus on your breathing. Deep breathing helps to reduce stress and relax your body and mind. It can even help to improve your overall well-being.

Having a hard day at work? Take a minute to focus on your breathing. Inhale through the nose, hold it for a few seconds, and exhale through the mouth. Repeat this as many times as necessary.

Try to incorporate deep breathing into your daily routine for a few minutes each day.

