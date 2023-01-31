Gas Prices are Back Up: Here’s How to Save

CLOSE
If you’ve been commuting back and forth to work, you already know that gas prices are back on the rise in Charlotte and across the nation.
Gas expenses can really be a burden to your pocket.
Here are a couple of tips to help you save:
A great way to save money on gas is to plan ahead and combine errands into one trip whenever possible. This will save you time and money by reducing the amount of time you spend driving and the amount of fuel you use. Additionally, driving at lower speeds can help improve your car’s fuel efficiency, as can regular maintenance such as keeping your tires properly inflated and changing your air filter regularly.