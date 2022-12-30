HomeLifestyle

These Are the Most Common New Year’s Resolutions

Praise Charlotte App Graphics
Praise 100.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
New year resolutions 2023 on desk. Goals, resolutions, plan, action, checklist concept. New Year 2023 background, copy space

Source: Nastassia Samal / Getty

It’s almost 2023 and if you’re like me, you’re planning out your New Year’s resolutions.

If you’re having a hard time coming up with some, check out 15 of the most common:

  • Exercise more often
  • Eat healthier
  • Spend more time with family and friends
  • Get organized
  • Spend less, save more
  • Quit smoking
  • Learn something new
  • Get out of debt
  • Reduce stress
  • Spend more time outdoors
  • Volunteer more regularly
  • Read more books
  • Take a trip somewhere
  • Find a new hobby
  • Spend more time on self-care

Whichever ones you choose, make sure they are tailored to make 2023 a great year! Happy Holidays!

new year , New Year's Resolutions , resolutions

Close