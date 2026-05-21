Listen Live
Close
News

Sybil Wilkes Voting, Rising Gas Costs & Black Homeownership

Sybil Wilkes Voting Rights, Redistricting, Rising Gas Costs and a Path to Black Homeownership

From voting rights to home affordability, Sybil Wilkes navigates the complex landscape of social and economic inequities.

Published on May 21, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

  • NAACP calls for boycott of Southern universities over voting rights rollbacks.
  • South Carolina redistricting threatens Black congressional representation.
  • Rapper Killer Mike launches lease-to-own housing program to build community wealth.
Sybil Wilkes What We Need to Know (updated Nov 2025)
Source: Reach Media / Radio One

Sybil Wilkes’ latest “What We Need to Know” segment delivered a sharp roundup of stories with deep stakes for Black communities and for families across the country. From voting rights and political representation to the pain at the gas pump and the promise of homeownership, the update connected policy fights to everyday life. In just two minutes, the segment captured how decisions made in statehouses, Congress and the marketplace continue to shape power, opportunity and stability in Black America.

NAACP Calls for Boycott

At the top of the report was the NAACP’s call for Black student athletes to boycott major Southern universities following recent rollbacks to the Voting Rights Act. Wilkes reported that NAACP President Derrick Johnson said the organization will not stay silent while schools continue to profit from Black athletic talent in states that are stripping minority communities of political representation. The group’s new “Out of Bounds” initiative targets elite athletic programs in eight states, including Alabama, Georgia, Texas and Mississippi. The message is direct: if institutions benefit from Black excellence on the field, they cannot ignore attacks on Black voting power off it. The proposed boycott raises the pressure on universities that often present themselves as engines of progress while operating in states accused of moving backward on civil rights.

RELATED STORY: The Supreme Court Decision on the Voting Rights Act

South Carolina Redistricting Controversy

South Carolina, where Republicans have launched a special session to revisit a redistricting map that would dismantle the state’s only majority-Black congressional district. The move threatens the longtime seat of Democratic Rep. James Clyburn, one of the most influential Black lawmakers in the nation, who has represented the district since 1992. According to the segment, an earlier effort had narrowly stalled, but Gov. Henry McMaster ordered lawmakers back to continue the fight. For many observers, the issue is larger than one district or one politician. It is about whether Black voters will be allowed to keep meaningful representation in a state where that voice has long been hard-won.

Gasoline Prices Surge Nationwide

Regular gas has now topped $4 a gallon in all 50 states and Washington, D.C., with prices climbing even higher in parts of the West due to shipping disruptions tied to the war in Iran. California, she noted, has reached $6 a gallon. The surge is putting fresh strain on working families already juggling food, rent and childcare costs. While former President Donald Trump has proposed suspending the federal fuel tax, that idea faces resistance in Congress, leaving consumers with little immediate relief.

Killer Mike’s Housing Initiative

Atlanta rapper and activist Killer Mike has partnered with real estate firms to launch a lease-to-own housing initiative. The program is designed to help working-class families move from renting to owning and begin building generational wealth. In a volatile housing market, the effort stands out as a practical investment in community stability, equity and long-term opportunity.

RELATED STORY: Ebola Warning Issued: What You Need To Know

As Sybil Wilkes reminds us every day: be informed, be empowered.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Sybil Wilkes Voting Rights, Redistricting, Rising Gas Costs and a Path to Black Homeownership was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

More from Praise Charlotte
Popular
Celebrity  |  Danielle Canada

Rest In Power: Rev. Jesse Jackson, Towering Titan Of The Civil Rights Movement & Rainbow PUSH Founder, Dies At 84

13 Items
Style & Fashion  |  Lauren E. Williams

Red Carpet Rundown: Stunning Looks From The 2026 Golden Globes 

Celebrity  |  Lauryn Bass

Stephen A. Smith Pushes Back on Backlash, Doubles Down, As Congress Weighs Consequences After Renee Good’s Killing

Local  |  TheOlympiaDShow

Tips For Gas Prices On Rise

Local  |  Nick Cottongim

VOTE NOW: Help Praise Charlotte Win A Stellar Award

Celebrity News  |  Sammy Approved

Two Generations, One Truth — Angel Reese & Michelle Obama Gave Us The Conversation Black Women Deserve

11 Items
Actors  |  Bruce Goodwin II

Ving Rhames Back Home Recovering & "Cracking Jokes" After Collapsing In Restaurant

Local  |  TheOlympiaDShow

If Your Wondering about Property Tax went up Charlotte IS.

Local  |  TheOlympiaDShow

Duke Energy raises the rates up to 18%

Local  |  TheOlympiaDShow

Half point for NC Flags for Local Heroes

Praise Charlotte Stellar Awards Graphic 1080x1920
Recent
5 Items
News  |  Nia Noelle

Sybil Wilkes Voting Rights, Redistricting, Rising Gas Costs and a Path to Black Homeownership

Money  |  Get Up!

Multiple Streams of Income Build Stronger Wealth | Dr. Willie Jolley

11 Items
Politics  |  Christopher Smith

DOJ Gives Trump “Absolutely Insane” Pass From Tax Audits

Crime  |  Zack Linly

Michigan Couple Says Landlord Had Sex In Their Home Instead Of Making Repairs. Yes, You Read That Right

Opinion  |  Zack Linly

Trump IRS Settlement Grants Him, His Family, And Businesses Immunity Claims On Past Tax Issues

News  |  Joe Jurado

Capitol Police Officers File Lawsuit Over Jan. 6 Slush Fund

Athletes  |  Bruce Goodwin II

Michael Jordan Surprises His High School Teacher In Hospice Care

Opinion  |  Dr. Stacey Patton

Let’s Call A Thing A Thing: Trump’s $1.8B White Grievance Fund Is Reparations For His Loyalists

Praise Charlotte

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close