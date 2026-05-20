Listen Live
Close
Politics

DOJ Gives Trump "Absolutely Insane" Pass From Tax Audits

DOJ Gives Trump “Absolutely Insane” Pass From Tax Audits

The Department of Justice issued an order permanently barring any tax audits against President Donald Trump and his family, angering many.

Published on May 20, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

US-POLITICS-TRUMP
Source: MANDEL NGAN / Getty

On Tuesday (May 19), the Department of Justice (DOJ) issued an order granting President Donald Trump immunity from ongoing investigations into his taxes, with the order also covering his family members and his trusts. 

The one-page document for the order, which states that the United States is “FOREVER BARRED and PRECLUDED from prosecuting or pursuing” Trump and his interests, was signed by Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche. It was attached to another statement announcing the creation of a nearly $2 billion fund as part of a settlement of a $10 billion lawsuit filed by Trump against the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), which is expected to benefit his allies.

Critics marveled with outrage at the brazenness of the order, which was posted on the DOJ’s website. Federal law bars the president, vice president and other executives from issuing something of that nature. It appears that Blanche is seeking to take advantage of a carveout provision in 26 U.S. Code § 7217.

The DOJ’s new order would still be illegal, according to New York University senior attorney advisor Brandon DeDot. “The I.R.S. would need to act to make the release of claims effective, which could raise additional questions about whether there has been unlawful political interference in the audit process,” DeDot said. “The settlement and general release of claims is a breathtaking abuse of the tax and legal system.”

The move has also rankled Democrats and some Republicans who were already opposed to the creation of the fund. “This all seems to be an obvious abuse of power by the Department of Justice, by the president. He negotiated essentially with himself. You’re his appointee, the IRS are his appointees, he’s the plaintiff,” Democratic Senator Jack Reed of Rhode Island said. “And the American people, I don’t think, are surprised that suddenly all this money is going to his friends or people that are in his orbit.”

1. Lawrence O’ Donnell

2. Ryan Grim

3. Molly Jong-Fast

4. The Lincoln Project

5. Fred Wellman

6. Representative Don Beyer

7. Andy Kim

8. Pandanook

9. Mrs. Betty Bowers

10. Olivia Troye

DOJ Gives Trump “Absolutely Insane” Pass From Tax Audits was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from Praise Charlotte
Popular
Celebrity  |  Danielle Canada

Rest In Power: Rev. Jesse Jackson, Towering Titan Of The Civil Rights Movement & Rainbow PUSH Founder, Dies At 84

13 Items
Style & Fashion  |  Lauren E. Williams

Red Carpet Rundown: Stunning Looks From The 2026 Golden Globes 

Celebrity  |  Lauryn Bass

Stephen A. Smith Pushes Back on Backlash, Doubles Down, As Congress Weighs Consequences After Renee Good’s Killing

Local  |  Nick Cottongim

VOTE NOW: Help Praise Charlotte Win A Stellar Award

Local  |  TheOlympiaDShow

Tips For Gas Prices On Rise

11 Items
Actors  |  Bruce Goodwin II

Ving Rhames Back Home Recovering & "Cracking Jokes" After Collapsing In Restaurant

Celebrity News  |  Sammy Approved

Two Generations, One Truth — Angel Reese & Michelle Obama Gave Us The Conversation Black Women Deserve

Local  |  TheOlympiaDShow

If Your Wondering about Property Tax went up Charlotte IS.

Local  |  TheOlympiaDShow

Duke Energy raises the rates up to 18%

Local  |  Glyniss Wiggins

Bill Banning Social Media for Some Teens Advance to NC Senate

Praise Charlotte Stellar Awards Graphic 1080x1920
Recent
11 Items
Politics  |  Christopher Smith

DOJ Gives Trump “Absolutely Insane” Pass From Tax Audits

Crime  |  Zack Linly

Michigan Couple Says Landlord Had Sex In Their Home

Opinion  |  Zack Linly

Trump IRS Settlement Grants Him, His Family And Businesses Immunity Claims On Past Tax Issues

News  |  Joe Jurado

Capitol Police Officers File Lawsuit Over Jan. 6 Slush Fund

Athletes  |  Bruce Goodwin II

Michael Jordan Surprises His High School Teacher In Hospice Care

Opinion  |  Dr. Stacey Patton

Let’s Call A Thing A Thing: Trump’s $1.8B White Grievance Fund Is Reparations For His Loyalists

News  |  Paloma Accrombessi

Black Gen Z Is Leaving The Church, But They’re Not Losing Faith

11 Items
Entertainment  |  Sammy Approved

Summer Movies Got Soul: Every Black-Led Film You Need To See This Season

Praise Charlotte

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close