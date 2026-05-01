Source: Duke Energy / Duke Energy

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Residents across Charlotte are raising their voices against a proposed Duke Energy rate hike that could increase electricity bills by up to 18%, with many saying the burden would fall hardest on working families already stretched thin.

Dozens gathered outside the Mecklenburg County Courthouse this week, calling on regulators to reject the increase and consider the real-life impact on communities. Protesters warned that even modest monthly increases could force difficult decisions between basic needs. (https://www.wbtv.com)

From an African American female perspective, the issue hits deeper than numbers on a bill. It reflects a familiar reality — households doing everything right but still feeling the pressure of rising costs. For many, especially single mothers and caregivers, stability already feels fragile.

Duke Energy says the increase is needed to support infrastructure upgrades and a growing customer base, noting it has added about 150,000 customers in the past two years. (https://www.wbtv.com)

But community advocates argue growth should not come at the expense of those struggling to keep the lights on.

As the decision moves toward state regulators, many residents say they are not just fighting a rate hike — they’re standing up for fairness and affordability in their everyday lives.

Duke Energy raises the rates up to 18% was originally published on 1053rnb.com