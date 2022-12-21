What Happened To Rasheem Carter? Protest Scheduled As Family Still Seeks Answers

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

A rally has been scheduled for Rasheem Ryelle Carter, the Mississippi Black man who mysteriously when missing in early October. Carter’s remains were found less than a month later on private property in a wooded area in Taylorsville.

MORE: GoFundMe Created For Rasheem Carter, Black Man Who Mysteriously Disappeared In Mississippi

The peaceful protest will take place on 221 Welcome Street in Taylorsville, MS Dec. 31 at 1:00 p.m.

Rasheem Carter’s unusual disappearance and death have left his family searching for answers. Nationally renowned civil rights and personal injury attorney Ben Crump has joined the family as they continue to demand answers from law enforcement about Carter’s mysterious death

Rasheem Ryelle Carter, 25, was last seen outside of a Super 8 Hotel Oct. 2 in Laurel, about 30 minutes outside of Taylorsville, where Carter had been contracted to work.

Carter’s family believes their son was threatened and stalked by white men in the area and demanded a full investigation into their son’s disappearance and death.

According to the family, the day before Carter’s disappearance he went to the police department in Taylorsville and informed officers that men were after him and that he feared for his life.

Carter didn’t have a car at the time and asked the police for a ride to the Super 8 hotel in Laurel, but officers refused, telling Carter it was outside their jurisdiction. He returned to the police station again on foot early the next morning pleading with the police to help him, but once again they refused.

He allegedly informed his mother that there were white men after him and that if something were to happen to him to start the investigation there. “He did speak with his mom Tiffany about a white truck and white males in there threatened to harm him,” his cousin, Shonda Wright told WLBT. “He did give her the names.”

More than three months later, Rasheem Carter’s family still hasn’t gotten any closure on what happened to their son. A GoFundMe was started by the family to raise funds to help defray the cost of seeking justice for Rasheem and to help alleviate the financial stresses that have accrued throughout this process.

How long does this family have to suffer before they can get the answers they deserve? When a Black man dies, does his family not deserve justice?

#JusticeForRasheem

The post What Happened To Rasheem Carter? Protest Scheduled As Family Still Seeks Answers appeared first on NewsOne.

