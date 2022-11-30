Study Finds Chemical Hair Straighteners Increases Cancer Risk

Melanie began her career in radio when she joined the on-air staff at Praise 100.9 in 2006. She is a three-time Stellar Award nominee for Gospel Announcer of the Year, a preliminary judge for BET’s hit show Sunday Best, and has been recognized in Who’s Who in Black Charlotte. In 2013, she was an inaugural recipient of the Stellar Woman of Gospel Award for her contribution behind the scenes in the gospel industry. In 2015, she was awarded the 1st Melvin Crispell Gospel Heritage Award and was recognized as one of ten Most Influential Radio Personalities by the Gospel Music Industry Round-up. And in 2016 she was awarded Radio Show of The Year by the Queen City Music Awards. A self-proclaimed foodie - in particular tacos - and founder of the Foodie Flash Mob, Melanie had the pleasure of serving as judge of the Carolina Food Truck Chow Down. She serves on the Board of Directors of The Harvest Center, a transitional program for the homeless and underserved in Charlotte. Melanie is an ordained Elder in the Life Center Fellowship where she and her husband Bryan, serve as Young Adult Pastors. Facebook: facebook.com/melaniewho Twitter: @melaniewho Instagram: @melaniewho1

Ladies, it’s time to throw out the hair relaxers.

A new study from the National Institutes of Health found that women who used chemical hair straightening products had a greater chance of developing uterine cancer than women who did not. Additional hair products, such as hair colors, bleach, highlights, and perms were not linked to uterine cancer, according to the study.

33,497 American women between the ages of 35 and 74 took part in the Sister Study conducted by the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences. The goal is to pinpoint the risk factors for breast cancer and other illnesses. Women were followed for about 11 years, and 378 were diagnosed with uterine cancer.

“We estimated that 1.64% of women who never used hair straighteners would go on to develop uterine cancer by the age of 70,” said Alexandra White, Ph.D., head of the NIEHS Environment and Cancer Epidemiology group.

The researchers did not collect information on brands or ingredients in the hair products the women used.

Read the full report here.