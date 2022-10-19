Recent Study Suggests the Ideal Time to Eat

Tonya Rivens is an award winning Journalist with close to 30 years in Radio, ten years in television and is a feature writer for a monthly publication. Tonya received the 2021 Chan Zuckerberg Grant from the National Association of Black Journalists and is a 2021-2022 North Carolina Equity Fellow. She has a BA in Journalism from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and enjoys reading, traveling and spending time with her family. 'After a lengthy career in Airline Management Tonya developed a passion for all things radio. As a radio veteran, Rivens has worn the titles of Program Director, Music Director and Community Affairs Director. Her current show, Sounds of Inspiration With Tonya Rivens, is featured on Praise 100.9 FM and she works as a television freelance reporter. Her radio career also includes stints at WPEG (Power 98 FM), WBAV (V101.9) and WPZS (100.9) and Streetz Charlotte. Tonya is a member of Life Center International.

A new study published by the journal Cell Metabolism indicates that eating early helps with weight loss. The research from two studies suggests that keeping meals within a 10-hour period could improve cholesterol and blood sugar levels. According to Cell Metabolism, two studies were conducted. Participants consumed the same meals, and the number of calories and nutrients was consistent. One study revealed that individuals who ate on a later schedule were hungrier over a 24-hour period when they ate the same meals earlier in the day. The participants also burned calories at a slower rate and appeared to store more calories. The other study revealed that eating meals within a 10-hour window reduced ‘bad cholesterol’ particles, which possibly indicates less risk factors for heart disease. The group of participants of this study was firefighters who saw an improvement in their blood sugar and blood pressure levels. Some of the firefighters had underlying health conditions like high cholesterol, high blood pressure and diabetes.

Courtney Peterson, a University of Alabama at Birmingham associate professor of nutrition sciences, says there is an “internal biological clock that makes you better at doing different things at different times of the day and that the best time for your metabolism in most people is the mid- to late morning.