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Steve Harvey Breaks Silence On Diddy Accusations

Steve Harvey Breaks Silence On Diddy Accusations: “You’re Just Not A Good Person”

Steve Harvey spoke candidly about Diddy’s legal troubles and alleged abuse during a recent podcast appearance.

Published on May 26, 2026

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Steve Harvey refuses to be like some celebrities remaining silent about Diddy, who’s currently serving a four-year sentence for prostitution-related charges.

Instead, the Family Feud host appeared on the One on One with Kris Fade podcast to speak candidly about Diddy’s issues and how he didn’t have to let his womanizing lifestyle become abusive.

“He’s in prison right now,” Harvey said of Diddy near the 43-minute mark, stressing the importance of treating women with respect. “He was old enough to really get it together, but he didn’t.”

He adds, “You have to practice acts of kindness. You’ve got to be a gentleman through it all. Look, man, dude’s going to have more than one chick. Okay, cool. I got that right there. But you don’t have to be abusive with it and abrasive with it.”

The comedian then gets more specific about Diddy’s abusive behavior, pointing out the video of Cassie that shows the Bad Boy mogul kicking and dragging her through the hallway of a Los Angeles hotel. 

“When that video came out … you sitting going, ‘Wait a minute. Hold on, man. What you doing?’ Bro, for you to be a public figure, wrap a towel around yourself, and run down a public hallway, not knowing who’s at that elevator … and that’s your reaction to this girl?” he said.

While that was caught on surveillance tape, Harvey wonders what heinous behavior Diddy engaged in that was never uncovered.

“So now that’s what we caught on tape. That’s the one that’s on tape,” he continues. “That’s the one that’s out in the public in front of the elevator. My goodness, what’s been going on when you ain’t in front of the elevator? Now you know it’s got to have been magnified back there. So now you’re just not a good person. You can’t run it like that cuz now you got to pay. And the thing about sin is: sin cost you more than you want to pay and make you stay longer than you want to stay.”

The Diddy situation hit a little close to home since Harvey’s then 22-year-old daughter, Lori Harvey, briefly dated him back in the summer of 2019. 

Described as a “fun fling,” the two were seen cuddled up, and an eyewitness alleges they saw them packing on the PDA while on an Italian vacation with Steve and her mom, Marjorie. 

But it ended after a few months, because “Diddy is still healing and focusing on himself right now. He is not ready to be in a long-term committed relationship and is focusing on his kids right now.” 

Harvey, however, didn’t mention his daughter’s relationship with Diddy during the podcast.

See how social media is reacting to Harvey speaking candidly about Diddy’s legal problems below.

Steve Harvey Breaks Silence On Diddy Accusations: “You’re Just Not A Good Person” was originally published on cassiuslife.com

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