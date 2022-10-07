Mass Incarceration Conference to Push for Legislative Impact

Ron is the host of the Public Affairs show, 'COMMUNITY VOICES' on Radio One Charlotte’s, 105.3 RNB, Praise 100.9 and 92.7 The Block. He’s also an Assistant Production Manager for all three stations, as well as a Producer and Board Operator. Ron hosted ‘Let's Talk News,’ a weekly Public Affairs show that aired on 88.1 FM, WYGG in Asbury Park, New Jersey. Ron's show aired for four years, ending in 2005 when he relocated to Charlotte, NC. Ron is a graduate of the Carolina School of Broadcasting where he also hosted a weekly broadcast at the school’s 89.3 the Storm radio station. In addition to his work in Radio, Ron is the author of the book, ‘The Fire In My Words: The Anthology of a Social Provocateur – Volume I.’ Ron is a former Reporter for three New Jersey newspapers: The Asbury Park Press (the 2nd largest daily newspaper in New Jersey), The Shoreview Weekly News and City News of Newark, New Jersey. Ron also published his own Christian newspaper, ‘Faith & Works News,’ which was distributed to 42 churches in the City of Asbury Park, New Jersey, Neptune Township and surrounding communities.

America’s incarceration rate belies the notion that equitable treatment in the criminal justice system is what other nations should aspire to emulate or that our educational system, corporate infrastructure as it relates to employment, and our nation’s social constructs should be the envy of the world and beacon of democracy.

Here’s a fact that you should consider, the United States incarcerates more people than any nation in the world including China. The reasons for this dreadful statistic are plentiful. And, there’s no shortage of efforts to stop mass incarceration in the United States.

With President Joe Biden’s sweeping pardon of federal marijuana offenses, and his calls for states to do the same, efforts to end mass incarceration will increase. ‘COMMUNITY VOICES’ host Ron Holland delves into this issue with Rev. Dr. Madeline MacClenney, Founder and President of the Exodus Foundation, and Alice Johnson who was pardoned by former President, Donald Trump and freed from a life sentence in prison after Kim Kardashian championed her release.