Mass Incarceration Conference to Push for Legislative Impact

America’s incarceration rate belies the notion that equitable treatment in the criminal justice system is what other nations should aspire to emulate or that our educational system, corporate infrastructure as it relates to employment, and our nation’s social constructs should be the envy of the world and beacon of democracy.
Here’s a fact that you should consider, the United States incarcerates more people than any nation in the world including China. The reasons for this dreadful statistic are plentiful. And, there’s no shortage of efforts to stop mass incarceration in the United States.
With President Joe Biden’s sweeping pardon of federal marijuana offenses, and his calls for states to do the same, efforts to end mass incarceration will increase. ‘COMMUNITY VOICES’ host Ron Holland delves into this issue with Rev. Dr. Madeline MacClenney, Founder and President of the Exodus Foundation, and Alice Johnson who was pardoned by former President, Donald Trump and freed from a life sentence in prison after Kim Kardashian championed her release.