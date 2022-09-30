5K Walk and Run to Address the Health of Black Men

Ron is the host of the Public Affairs show, 'COMMUNITY VOICES' on Radio One Charlotte’s, 105.3 RNB, Praise 100.9 and 92.7 The Block. He’s also an Assistant Production Manager for all three stations, as well as a Producer and Board Operator. Ron hosted ‘Let's Talk News,’ a weekly Public Affairs show that aired on 88.1 FM, WYGG in Asbury Park, New Jersey. Ron's show aired for four years, ending in 2005 when he relocated to Charlotte, NC. Ron is a graduate of the Carolina School of Broadcasting where he also hosted a weekly broadcast at the school’s 89.3 the Storm radio station. In addition to his work in Radio, Ron is the author of the book, ‘The Fire In My Words: The Anthology of a Social Provocateur – Volume I.’ Ron is a former Reporter for three New Jersey newspapers: The Asbury Park Press (the 2nd largest daily newspaper in New Jersey), The Shoreview Weekly News and City News of Newark, New Jersey. Ron also published his own Christian newspaper, ‘Faith & Works News,’ which was distributed to 42 churches in the City of Asbury Park, New Jersey, Neptune Township and surrounding communities.