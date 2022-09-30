5K Walk and Run to Address the Health of Black Men

The numbers are alarming. According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), High Blood Pressure is 54% more common in Black adults, 46% in whites, Asians at 39%, while Hispanics at 36%. Not only are African Americans grappling with Diabetes, Coronary Heart Disease and High cholesterol, stress is manifesting mentally and physically in the lives of African Americans at higher rates than other ethnic groups. Dr. Augustus Parker of Novant Health and City Coordinator of the upcoming AA Male Wellness Walk in Charlotte is working to hard to change these statistics. ‘COMMUNITY VOICES’ host, Ron Holland talked with Dr. Parker about the 5K walk and the health concerns of the Black Community.