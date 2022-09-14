Queens Ranks Among Top 10 Regional Universities In The South

Melanie began her career in radio when she joined the on-air staff at Praise 100.9 in 2006. She is a three-time Stellar Award nominee for Gospel Announcer of the Year, a preliminary judge for BET’s hit show Sunday Best, and has been recognized in Who’s Who in Black Charlotte. In 2013, she was an inaugural recipient of the Stellar Woman of Gospel Award for her contribution behind the scenes in the gospel industry. In 2015, she was awarded the 1st Melvin Crispell Gospel Heritage Award and was recognized as one of ten Most Influential Radio Personalities by the Gospel Music Industry Round-up. And in 2016 she was awarded Radio Show of The Year by the Queen City Music Awards. A self-proclaimed foodie - in particular tacos - and founder of the Foodie Flash Mob, Melanie had the pleasure of serving as judge of the Carolina Food Truck Chow Down. She serves on the Board of Directors of The Harvest Center, a transitional program for the homeless and underserved in Charlotte. Melanie is an ordained Elder in the Life Center Fellowship where she and her husband Bryan, serve as Young Adult Pastors.
Source: SDI Productions / Getty
Queens University of Charlotte has gained national recognition!
U.S. News and World Report have listed Queens University of Charlotte as one of the ten top regional universities in the south. World Report and News.
Queens, which ranks ninth, is a private college founded in 1857 with a total undergraduate enrolment of 1,440 (fall 2021), an urban setting, and a 95-acre campus.
“Queens is on an amazing trajectory. Rankings or no rankings, we will continue to do what we’ve been doing throughout our 165-year history – provide an exceptional education for highly motivated and talented students who we know will become leaders and contributors in the Charlotte community,” -President Dan Lugo