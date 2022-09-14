HomeEducation

Queens Ranks Among Top 10 Regional Universities In The South

Queens University of Charlotte has gained national recognition!

U.S. News and World Report have listed Queens University of Charlotte as one of the ten top regional universities in the south. World Report and News.

Queens, which ranks ninth, is a private college founded in 1857 with a total undergraduate enrolment of 1,440 (fall 2021), an urban setting, and a 95-acre campus.

“Queens is on an amazing trajectory. Rankings or no rankings, we will continue to do what we’ve been doing throughout our 165-year history – provide an exceptional education for highly motivated and talented students who we know will become leaders and contributors in the Charlotte community,” -President Dan Lugo

Read the full story here.

