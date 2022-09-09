Tasha Cobbs Leonard Set To Make Her Grand Ole Opry Debut

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

The Grand Ole Opry is mostly known for showcasing the best in Country music. However, every now and then, there have been some great Gospel-tinged moments on the legendary stage in Nashville. From Ronnie Milsap and Charlie Daniels to Vince Gill and Sara Evans, the gospel genre has been represented by country’s finest.

But now, one of our favorites is preparing to REALLY put a praise on it!

In case you missed the news, GMA reported that Grammy, Billboard, Stellar, and Dove Award-winning artist Tasha Cobbs Leonard is taking the stage on October 4. This will mark the gospel powerhouse’s debut performance at the Opry, and if her IG post is any indication, she is definitely as excited as we are!

The performance will take place three days before the release of her new album, Hymns, on October 7.

According to a press release, the album was recorded live at The Greenwood Oasis on the campus of New Life Southeast in Chicago, with appearances by Jennifer Hudson, The Walls Group, Mary Mary, Kierra Sheard, and more.

The second single off the album, “The Church I Grew Up In,” was recently released.

Of the record, Cobbs Leonard said, “ ‘The Church I Grew Up In’ really tells the story of the album and also serves as a revival song. It’s a reminder that who we are matters, that the church matters, that the church is still alive. I think it’s important to remind people of that coming out of this pandemic. Even though our faith may have been shaken, God’s church is still alive and his power is still here. The song captures everything I want this album to say.”

Check out the song below, and visit opry.com to get tickets for her performance!

