Novant Warns Customers It May Have Sent Their Health Info to Facebook

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

More than a million patients received letters from Novant Health warning them that the hospital network may have used a digital tracker tool to exchange private information with Facebook parent company Meta.

1.3 million letters were sent by the healthcare organization, a Novant representative confirmed to The Charlotte Observer on Thursday.

The Facebook Pixel or Meta Pixel tool is a piece of code that monitors website visitor activity. It was discovered earlier this summer that Novant and several other hospital systems in North Carolina had used the program to send patient data to Meta.

“We want to be as transparent as possible,” Novant said in the letter to patients, according to The Charlotte Observer.

Read the full story here.