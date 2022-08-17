Girl Scouts Announce New Cookie Only Available Online: Raspberry Rally

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

As if Girl Scout cookies weren’t already tempting enough, a new cookie is coming in 2023.

The Girl Scouts unveiled a brand-new flavor, Raspberry Rally, on Tuesday that will be added to their 2023 lineup.

Everyone enjoys a good Thin Mint, right? According to the Girls Scouts, the new treat will be a “sister” cookie to the well-known Thin Mints, but with raspberry in place of mint and dipped in chocolate coating.

Raspberry Rally will be the first Girl Scout cookie to be sold exclusively online and offered statewide.

“Through our Cookie Program, our Girl Scouts are acquiring life and business lessons that position them for success in the future,” said Tayuanee Dewberry, CEO of the Girl Scouts Hornets’ Nest Council.

Read the full story here.