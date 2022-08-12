CMS Graduate Uses Fitness to Mentor Students

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Using his love of fitness, a graduate of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is giving back to the community that raised him.

Kim Olige is a 2013 graduate of Mallard Creek High School. While he says he enjoyed his time with CMS, he still felt that the students needed more mentorship programs to support them.

“It could’ve benefitted me, or other peers I know just to have somebody like myself or somebody on the staff to come back and to give back to the community,’ said Olige.

After graduating from UNC Charlotte in 2018, Olige founded Youth Style Fitness (YSF) with the assistance of Darrell Wallace to assist students in maintaining their physical fitness while also learning about nutrition, mental health, dispute resolution, and goal-setting.

“We don’t know what every student experiences at home so it’s our way of helping them release trauma so they can perform better in school and make those positive decisions,” Olige said.

