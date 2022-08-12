Meck. County Sheriff, Garry L. McFadden Implements Monkey Pox Protocols

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) continues to track Monkey Pox cases in the United States. To date, there’s nearly 11,000 cases in the nation, with 131 confirmed Monkey Pox infections in North Carolina. The number of Monkey Pox cases in Mecklenburg County has increased from 53 to 66 cases in the last week. Health officials in Mecklenburg County are alerting the public to be vigilant in precaution efforts. Mecklenburg County Sheriff, Garry McFadden has taken steps to prevent an outbreak in the Detention Centers under his charge. ‘COMMUNITY VOICES’ host, Ron Holland talked with Sheriff McFadden about the protocols in place to protect Detention Center inmates (residents), and staff.