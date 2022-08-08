Today is National Happiness Happens Day!

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

If there was ever a day to smile, it’s today.

It may be Monday, but today is also National Happiness Happens Day!

This day encourages you to smile and find happiness in the little and big things.

History of National Happiness Happens Day:

Admit You’re Happy Day was launched in 1999 by the Secret Society of Happy People. Ultimately, it transformed into Happiness Happens Day, a day set aside to honor joyful expression. August 8 was chosen as the date since it marks the first membership’s anniversary in 1998.

Take the time to think about all the things you’re happy about. I can name a few: my health, my family, my home, and life itself.