Monkeypox Vaccine Not Currently Available in All NC Counties

Demand for the monkeypox vaccine is increasing throughout the state as cases increase nationwide.

Unfortunately, the vaccine is not currently available in all North Carolina counties.

The NCDHHS lists the county health departments that will receive shipments of the monkeypox vaccine from the federal government:

Buncombe

Cumberland

Durham

Forsythe

Guilford

Mecklenburg

New Hanover

Pitt

Wake

Additional vaccine locations include: