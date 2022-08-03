Monkeypox Vaccine Not Currently Available in All NC Counties

CLOSE
Demand for the monkeypox vaccine is increasing throughout the state as cases increase nationwide.
Unfortunately, the vaccine is not currently available in all North Carolina counties.
The NCDHHS lists the county health departments that will receive shipments of the monkeypox vaccine from the federal government:
- Buncombe
- Cumberland
- Durham
- Forsythe
- Guilford
- Mecklenburg
- New Hanover
- Pitt
- Wake
Additional vaccine locations include:
- Duke Clinic (limited to Duke patients only)
- Haywood Health and Human Services
- Henderson County Dept. of Public Health
- Orange County Health Department
- WNC Community Health Services
There is no set date for when the state intends to increase the number of locations offering the monkeypox immunization. The federal government is still in charge of allocating the shots.