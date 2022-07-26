Charlotte
Atrium Health Earns Multiple National Honors

Atrium Health has once again been named a regional and national leader in healthcare by U.S. News & World.

For the sixth year running, the Charlotte metro area’s “Best Hospital” award goes to Atrium Health’s Carolinas Medical Center. One of the top 2% of rehabilitation institutions in the country is Atrium Health’s Carolinas Rehabilitation.

“I could not be prouder of our Atrium Health family – physicians, nurses, and support staff alike – for their unwavering dedication to our mission: to improve health, elevate hope and advance healing – for all,” Eugene A. Woods, President & CEO of Atrium Health, said. “Our teammates provide incredible care to our patients and communities every single day, overcoming obstacles and always striving for excellence.”

Read the full story here.

