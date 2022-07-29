Charlotte
Stage Play to Explore Dr. King through the Eyes of his Wife, Coretta

Harry McDowell, Director

Source: Harry McDowell, Director / Ron Holland

Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. is one of our nation’s most beloved figures – especially as it relates to the Civil Rights Movement.  While Dr. King is cherished worldwide today, he faced enormous headwinds with regard to his popularity when he was alive. It reflected in the polls of his time, as well as in certain quarters of the black community. The critique of Dr. King’s leadership especially intensified after his very vocal opposition to the Vietnam War. A provocative stage performance explores Dr. King’s legacy, infidelity and the tumult of the Civil Rights movement.  ‘COMMUNITY VOICES’ host Ron Holland delved into King’s legacy with Harry McDowell, Director of the stage play, ‘Standing in the Shadows of Love.’

 

Close