Charlotte
HomeCharlotteCommunity

Author Shares Story of Child Molestation, Rape and Domestic Abuse

Author Shares Story of Child Molestation, Rape and Domestic Abuse

Praise Charlotte App Graphics
Praise 100.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Reecie Gaddy

Source: Ron Holland / Reecie Gaddy

As a child, Author Reecie Gaddy had her innocence stolen at the hands of family. She endured child molestation well before the age of 10.  She was raped as a teenager. And, she had to grapple with domestic abuse.  Through grit, determination and faith, Reecie Gaddy was committed to survive.  ‘COMMUNITY VOICES’ host, Ron Holland talked with Reecie Gaddy about her book series, ‘If Walls Could Talk,’ and her determination to overcome the mental, spiritual and physical torment she experienced as a child, and adult.

 



 


 


 


 

		

								
						alleged rape incident					

					, 					
						child molestation					

					, 					
						Community Voices with Ron Holland					

					, 					
						domestic abuse					

					, 					
						If Walls Could Talk					

					, 					
						Reecie Gaddy					

					, 					
						Ron Holland					

							

		

						

						

												
								

								
								

					

			

			
		

				

		


					


					


			

					

			

			
		

				

		
					

			
			

					

			

			
		

				

					

					

			

			
		

				

		



				
 
			

		

		
	

	
	
			
		
		
		
		

					

			

			
		

				

		



	



		
				

			

				

				

				

							

					

			

			
		

				

						

			

			

				
					Close