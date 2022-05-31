Author Shares Story of Child Molestation, Rape and Domestic Abuse

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

As a child, Author Reecie Gaddy had her innocence stolen at the hands of family. She endured child molestation well before the age of 10. She was raped as a teenager. And, she had to grapple with domestic abuse. Through grit, determination and faith, Reecie Gaddy was committed to survive. ‘COMMUNITY VOICES’ host, Ron Holland talked with Reecie Gaddy about her book series, ‘If Walls Could Talk,’ and her determination to overcome the mental, spiritual and physical torment she experienced as a child, and adult.